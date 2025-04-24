$TXN stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TXN stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,317,445,832 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TXN:
$TXN Insider Trading Activity
$TXN insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 489,557 shares for an estimated $97,814,607.
- RAFAEL R LIZARDI (Sr. Vice President & CFO) sold 46,917 shares for an estimated $10,188,293
- HAVIV ILAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,151 shares for an estimated $8,171,621.
- MARK GARY (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,242 shares for an estimated $4,427,714.
- RONALD KIRK sold 10,539 shares for an estimated $2,142,909
- ROBERT E SANCHEZ sold 9,990 shares for an estimated $2,085,871
- MOHAMMAD YUNUS (Sr. Vice President) sold 8,358 shares for an estimated $1,813,145
- MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262.
- JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955
- AHMAD BAHAI (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,175 shares for an estimated $472,514
- SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240
- CHRISTINE WITZSCHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 132 shares for an estimated $27,941
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TXN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,017 institutional investors add shares of $TXN stock to their portfolio, and 1,009 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 13,123,618 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,460,809,611
- NORGES BANK added 4,160,642 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $780,161,981
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,015,790 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $753,000,782
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,883,421 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,180,271
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 3,280,915 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $615,204,371
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 3,182,526 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $571,899,922
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,807,597 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $526,452,513
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TXN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/31, 03/26, 03/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 03/13 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 01/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TXN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TXN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TXN forecast page.
You can track data on $TXN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.