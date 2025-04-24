$TXN stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TXN stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,317,445,832 of trading volume.

$TXN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TXN:

$TXN insiders have traded $TXN stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD K TEMPLETON (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 489,557 shares for an estimated $97,814,607 .

. RAFAEL R LIZARDI (Sr. Vice President & CFO) sold 46,917 shares for an estimated $10,188,293

HAVIV ILAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,151 shares for an estimated $8,171,621 .

. MARK GARY (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,242 shares for an estimated $4,427,714 .

. RONALD KIRK sold 10,539 shares for an estimated $2,142,909

ROBERT E SANCHEZ sold 9,990 shares for an estimated $2,085,871

MOHAMMAD YUNUS (Sr. Vice President) sold 8,358 shares for an estimated $1,813,145

MARK A BLINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,776 shares for an estimated $1,281,262 .

. JANET F CLARK sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $1,234,955

AHMAD BAHAI (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,175 shares for an estimated $472,514

SHANON J LEONARD (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,150 shares for an estimated $401,240

CHRISTINE WITZSCHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 132 shares for an estimated $27,941

$TXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,017 institutional investors add shares of $TXN stock to their portfolio, and 1,009 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TXN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TXN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TXN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

