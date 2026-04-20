TXN to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Texas Instruments TXN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 22, after market close.

Texas Instruments expects earnings per share between $1.22 and $1.48. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.37 per share, suggesting growth of 7% from the year-ago period's reported figure.

The company anticipates revenues between $4.32 billion and $4.68 billion for the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.52 billion, suggesting growth of 11% from the year-ago period's reported figure.

TXN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with an average surprise of 6.5%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider for Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments’ first-quarter results are likely to be positively impacted by the gradual recovery in its industrial and automotive end markets, which, along with its data center end market, contributed roughly 75% of total revenues in 2025.

TXN’s other end markets, including Personal Electronics and Communications Equipment, growth on the back of continued recovery in the semiconductor market, supported by strong data center-related growth, is likely to have positively impacted TXN’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Customer demand trends are stabilizing, and customer inventories remain at low levels, which might have supported performance in the Analog and Embedded Processing segments during the first quarter. Our model estimates for Analog and Embedded Processing division’s first-quarter revenues are pegged at $3.57 billion and $682.9 million, respectively.

However, Texas Instruments’ first-quarter performance is likely to have been affected by rising geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions by the U.S. government, along with the U.S.-China trade war and tariff hikes, as TXN is a major player in China, accounting for more than 20% of its annual revenues in 2025.

As Texas Instruments is increasing its Lehi factory in Utah, it will incur costs. TXN's rising manufacturing costs due to planned capacity expansions and decreased factory loadings are likely to have been a major headwind for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Proven Model Says for TXN’s Q1 Earnings

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Texas Instruments this time. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

TXN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Garmin GRMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Garmin is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

nVent Electric NVT has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

nVent Electric is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 40.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.