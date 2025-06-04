TXN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $189.84, changing hands as high as $192.10 per share. Texas Instruments Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXN's low point in its 52 week range is $139.95 per share, with $220.385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.41. The TXN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

