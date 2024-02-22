News & Insights

Markets
TXN

TXN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

February 22, 2024 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $164.63, changing hands as high as $165.46 per share. Texas Instruments Inc. shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Texas Instruments Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TXN's low point in its 52 week range is $139.48 per share, with $188.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.18. The TXN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 SCOM YTD Return
 BRSP Next Earnings Date
 Funds Holding NEFF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.