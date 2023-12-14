TXN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $166.95, changing hands as high as $167.73 per share. Texas Instruments Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXN's low point in its 52 week range is $139.48 per share, with $188.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.86. The TXN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

