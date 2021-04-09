TXMD Stock: The News Giving TherapeuticsMD Shares a Shot in the Arm Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock is up on Friday after announcing approval for one of its treatments in two parts of Europe.

Source: Shutterstock

Bijuve is the treatment behind today’s news. It’s an oral HRT compound designed for women suffering from “moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms” during menopause. The approval allows it to be sold in the United Kingdom as well as Belgium.

Bijuve is a hormone replacement therapy that makes use of bio-identical hormones. These are hormones that are structurally identical to those made naturally by the body. It is the only oral combined HRT with bio-identical hormones.

TherapeuticsMD signed a licensing agreement with Theramex in 2019 that allows it to bring the treatment to Europe. This agreement covers all areas outside of the U.S., Canada, and Israel.

As part of this agreement, Theramex will pay TherapeuticsMD a milestone fee now that it has approval for use in parts of Europe. TherapeuticsMD is also able to get fees from sales milstones, as well as royalties from sales of Bijuve.

Robert Stewart, CEO of Thermex, said this about the new boosting TXMD stock up today.

“We are excited to bring this first and only combination of micronized progesterone and estradiol to the UK and Belgium through our license agreement with TherapeuticsMD.”

TXMD stock is seeing heavy trading on today’s news. As of this writing, more than 15.8 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is roughly 15.2 million shares.

TXMD stock was up 1.9% as of Friday morning and is up 8.5% since the start of the year.

There are loads of other stocks on the rise Friday as the trading week comes to a close.

That includes companies across various industries, such as streaming, mining, and apparel. Examples include fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO), Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP), and Naked Brand (NASDAQ:NAKD). Those who want to know why these stocks are up today can check out the following content from InvestorPlace.com below.

More Friday Stock News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

The post TXMD Stock: The News Giving TherapeuticsMD Shares a Shot in the Arm Friday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.