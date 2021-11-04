TXG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of 10x Genomics Inc (Symbol: TXG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $173.61, changing hands as high as $187.85 per share. 10x Genomics Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXG's low point in its 52 week range is $125.84 per share, with $208.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $181.55.

