TX Group (SWX:TXGN) Price Target Decreased by 5.56% to 173.40

The average one-year price target for TX Group (SWX:TXGN) has been revised to 173.40 / share. This is an decrease of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 183.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 171.70 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.21% from the latest reported closing price of 109.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in TX Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXGN is 0.05%, a decrease of 27.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 430K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBCUX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund Ii - Currency Unhedged holds 26K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXGN by 32.45% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 20K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

