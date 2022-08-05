TWTR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.17, changing hands as high as $42.57 per share. Twitter Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TWTR's low point in its 52 week range is $31.30 per share, with $69.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.47. The TWTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

