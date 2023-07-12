TWST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (Symbol: TWST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.45, changing hands as high as $22.49 per share. Twist Bioscience Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TWST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TWST's low point in its 52 week range is $11.46 per share, with $58.7599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.33.
