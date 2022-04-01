Two-year yields jump, yield curve reinverts after jobs data

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday and a closely watched part of the yield curve reinverted, after data showed average hourly earnings in March rose slightly more than economists had expected.

Employers added 431,000 jobs in March while average hourly earings rose 0.4% on the month and 5.6% on the year.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose as high as 2.43%, from around 2.39% before the data. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 2.42%, from around 2.40%.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes inverted for the third time this week, following two brief dips into negative territory on Tuesday and late on Thursday.

That part of the yield curve US2US10=RR was last at minus 1 basis point. An inversion is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession may follow in one to two years.

April 1 Friday 8:42AM New York / 1242 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.525

0.533

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.0525

1.0727

0.044

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-171/256

2.4219

0.138

Three-year note US3YT=RR

97-152/256

2.6037

0.148

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-200/256

2.5469

0.127

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-30/256

2.5135

0.109

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-64/256

2.4189

0.094

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-132/256

2.6671

0.070

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-156/256

2.5074

0.061

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.50 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.50 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.00 0.00 (Reporting By Karen Brettell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;))

