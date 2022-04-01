Two-year yields jump, yield curve reinverts after jobs data
April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday and a closely watched part of the yield curve reinverted, after data showed average hourly earnings in March rose slightly more than economists had expected.
Employers added 431,000 jobs in March while average hourly earings rose 0.4% on the month and 5.6% on the year.
Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose as high as 2.43%, from around 2.39% before the data. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 2.42%, from around 2.40%.
The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes inverted for the third time this week, following two brief dips into negative territory on Tuesday and late on Thursday.
That part of the yield curve US2US10=RR was last at minus 1 basis point. An inversion is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession may follow in one to two years.
April 1 Friday 8:42AM New York / 1242 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.525
0.533
0.013
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
1.0525
1.0727
0.044
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-171/256
2.4219
0.138
Three-year note US3YT=RR
97-152/256
2.6037
0.148
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-200/256
2.5469
0.127
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-30/256
2.5135
0.109
10-year note US10YT=RR
95-64/256
2.4189
0.094
20-year bond US20YT=RR
95-132/256
2.6671
0.070
30-year bond US30YT=RR
94-156/256
2.5074
0.061
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
20.50
-1.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
12.50
-1.25
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
4.75
-0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
5.25
0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-21.00
0.00
(Reporting By Karen Brettell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
