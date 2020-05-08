Two-year yields hit record lows, fed fund futures imply negative rates

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Two-year Treasury yields hit record lows on Friday and fed fund futures implied the Federal Reserve could cut rates into negative territory this year, though analysts said the move was likely technical as investors betting on higher rates were squeezed out of their positions.

The move comes after data on Friday showing the U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the world's biggest economy.

Investors are evaluating how long it will take for the economy to recover, and how much more fiscal and monetary stimulus will be needed to spur growth.

The Fed in March cut rates to zero and has launched numerous lending programs meant to blunt the economic impact of business shutdowns.

But U.S. central bank officials including Chairman Jerome Powell have talked down the likelihood of adopting a negative rate policy.

“The Fed has consistently said they’re not interested in negative rates,” said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income.

Optimism that the economy is closer to reopening has boosted risk assets this week and led some investors to bet that yields could rise from historic lows.

The sharp price rally in short-dated debt, however, is likely due to these investors having to cover their positions as the market moved against them.

“What can happen is when rates get lower and lower, and the Fed is flooding the markets with liquidity, is you can get people that are forced to take those trades off … they’re ripped out of them and forced to put on bullish trades," Tipp said.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped to as low as 0.105%, before rising back to 0.1191%.

The yields hit their lows after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the White House will not consider any further stimulus legislation this month as it watches the economic impact from reopening U.S. states.

Fed fund futures 0#FF: showed the U.S. central bank could be forced to cut rates into negative territory by December.

The Fed is reluctant to adopt negative rates due to concerns such a move may not be effective in stimulating growth, and because it may disrupt the banking system and the $4.7 trillion U.S. money market.

“We have a money market fund industry whose business model would come under severe strain if rates were negative,” UBS strategists led by Michael Cloherty said in a report.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 0.653%, after falling to 0.607% earlier on Friday. The yields have held in a tight band between 0.543% and 0.785% for the past month.

May 8 Friday 11:50AM New York / 1550 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

180-7/32

-0-29/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-56/256

-0-20/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.11

0.1119

0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.14

0.1424

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-3/256

0.1191

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-58/256

0.1724

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-106/256

0.291

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-8/256

0.4954

0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

108

0.6529

0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

115-132/256

1.364

0.043

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.50 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.00 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 1.25 -1.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -50.25 -0.25 Futures show negative Fed policy rates by Dec 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/3b8qXdu (Editing by Chris Reese) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

