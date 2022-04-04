US Markets
WIW

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields climb to new high

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

U.S. two-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest level since early 2019 on Monday, continuing to push higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver bigger rate hikes in the months ahead to tame inflation.

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest level since early 2019 on Monday, continuing to push higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver bigger rate hikes in the months ahead to tame inflation.

U.S. bond yields were higher across the curve, with two-year yields rising to as high as 2.495% US2YT=RR.

A closely-watched part of the yield curve, the gap between 2 and 10-year bond yields remained inverted and was last at mints 6.75 basis points US2US10=RR.

Friday's strong jobs report for March supported the view that the Fed will need to aggressively hike rates to stem soaring inflation and a tight labor market.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular