Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $57 billion worth of two-year notes attracted roughly average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.314 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.68.

Last month, the Treasury sold $54 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.887 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of five-year notes and $40 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

