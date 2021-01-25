Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $60 billion worth of two-year notes on Monday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.125 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.67.

Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.137 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $61 billion worth of five-year notes on Tuesday and the results of its auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.