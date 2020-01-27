Markets

Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Monday, revealing that its auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes attracted above average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.440 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

The Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of two-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 1.653 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $41 billion worth of five-year notes later today, while the results of its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes will be revealed on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular