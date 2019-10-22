Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

Markets

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing that this month's auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes attracted above average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.594 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.70.

The Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of two-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 1.612 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auctions of $41 billion worth of five-year notes and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

