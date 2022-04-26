Markets

Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $48 billion worth of two-year notes attracted above average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.585 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.74.

Last month, the Treasury sold $50 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.365 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $49 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday and the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular