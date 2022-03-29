Two-year German bond yield rises above 0% for the first time since late 2014

March 29 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark two-year bond yield rose above 0% on Tuesday for the first time since late 2014, marking another milestone for European bond markets.

Growing expectations that the European Central Bank will respond to surging inflation with interest rate hikes in the coming months has meant bond yields across the euro area have been moving quickly out of negative-yield territory.

Germany's two-year bond yield rose to as high as 0.002% DE2YT=RR, turning positive for the first time since late 2014. Its move follows similar rises by French, Dutch and Belgian short-dated bond yields this week back above the key 0% psychological barrier.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Julien Ponthus)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.