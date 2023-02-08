Two-year euro zone yields leap after ECB cuts government deposit rate

By cutting the rate it pays, the ECB is giving governments in the euro zone an incentive to deploy some of their cash, rather than leave it parked at the central bank.

"The German 2-year yield jumped 7 bps following the latest decision, which indicates that markets were discounting at least some risks of the ECB returning to the 0% remuneration regime," SEB chief strategist Jussi Hiljanen said.

A return to 0% would have made holding government deposits in the Eurosystem very unattractive, given where short-term money market rates are, he said.

Starting on May 1, the ECB will apply a 20-bps discount to the Euro Short-Term Rate (ESTR) when paying for deposits held by euro zone governments and other public-sector entities at euro zone central banks.

Ten-year yields, which are less responsive to changes in short-term interest rate expectations, staged a more muted rise.

German 10-year Bunds DE10YT=RR were last up 5 bps at 2.356%, while 10-year Italian yields IT10YT=RR rose 4 bps to 4.23%.

"To what extent the new decision may contribute to collateral squeeze remains to be seen but risk should be to some extent mitigated by an increasing net issuance of European government bonds and the upcoming gradual reduction of the ECB's APP holdings," Hiljanen said, referring to the central bank's plan to unwind the holdings of assets it accumulated under some of its pandemic support programmes, such as the asset purchase programme (APP).

