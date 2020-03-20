Two workers that sparked Kinross Russia gold mine lockdown test negative

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Two workers that sparked the lockdown of a gold mine in Russia's Far East involving almost 900 workers have tested negative for the new coronavirus, local authorities said.

Mine operator Kinross Gold Corp K.TO of Canada, which produces gold and silver in Russia, isolated its Kupol mine complex this week, including 866 on-site workers.

The two employees had been hospitalised with suspected coronavirus infections in the biggest mining lockdown since the outbreak of the disease. L8N2BB92N

The company did not respond to a request for immediate comment regarding when it might lift its lockdown.

There were 199 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia as of March 19, official data showed.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by Jason Neely)

