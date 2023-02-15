Two workers missing at MMG Australian zinc mine after incident

MELBOURNE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK has halted operations at its zinc mine in Australian's Queensland state after two people employed by a contractor were missing following an incident at the mine, the company said on Wednesday.

"Two Barminco employees working at MMG's Dugald River mine in Queensland were this morning involved in an incident and currently remain unaccounted for," the company said.

"The site's emergency response has been activated and is working closely with Barminco and authorities to assist in search and rescue efforts."

Queensland Ambulance said on social media that it had deployed paramedics to respond to a "ground collapse" near Dugald River.

State police were also at the scene, a spokesperson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Lewis Jackson)

