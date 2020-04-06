Two Walmart Store Workers Die Of Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Two Walmart (WMT) employees working at a store in Chicago have died from the COVID-19.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store, and we are mourning along with their families," the company said in a statement.

Wando Evans, who worked as an overnight stock and maintenance worker at the store, died on March 25, while Phillip Thomas, from the same store, died on March 29.

Walmart said it has implemented various cleaning, sanitizing and health measures in the store, including bringing in an outside company to clean "high-touch" areas of the store.

Walmart have also started implementing additional steps to curb the spread of the virus in its stores. The company is reducing the number of customers that can enter stores at one time, using floor markers for social distancing and using separated entrance and exit doors.

Meanwhile, Evans' family have filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging willful and wanton misconduct and reckless disregard. The complaint claims that Walmart failed to both develop preventative procedures to limit the spread of the virus as well as adequately respond in the event that a worker came forward with symptoms.

