Two veteran Boeing board directors expected to step down -source

SEATTLE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Two veteran Boeing Co BA.N board members, Arthur Collins and Susan Schwab, are expected to retire from the U.S. planemaker's board, one person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

