Two veteran Boeing board directors expected to step down -source

SEATTLE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Two veteran Boeing Co BA.N board members, Arthur Collins and Susan Schwab, are expected to retire from the U.S. planemaker's board, one person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

