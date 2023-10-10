Two US House Republicans expected to make pitch for speaker's gavel

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans expect to hear pitches from at least two colleagues on Tuesday vying for the powerful role of speaker, under mounting pressure from a war in the Middle East and another looming government shutdown.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan were expected to speak at a 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) closed-door forum, a day before party members were expected to vote on a nominee by secret ballot.

Each candidate is expected to make a 20-minute presentation. The conference could also vote on a proposal aimed at keeping internal disagreements behind closed doors by requiring any nominee to win 217 Republican votes, enough to elect the next speaker on the House floor over Democratic opposition.

More than 90 Republicans have called for raising the threshold for choosing a nominee. But others warn that requiring 217 votes would still give commanding sway to a minority of party members.

FUNDING DEADLINE

Republicans may also have to tackle other thorny issues, including how to move forward on government funding for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 and whether to change the rule that allowed just one lawmaker to call a vote to oust McCarthy. Current government funding expires on Nov. 17.

Jordan, a prominent hardline conservative backed by former President Donald Trump, appeared to have an edge in support heading into Tuesday's meeting.

Scalise appeared to have the support of many veteran and establishment Republicans including party leaders, while Jordan drew endorsements from others including Trump-style populists.

Other candidates could also emerge, including McCarthy, who continues to have support among a number of Republicans and said on Monday he would take the job back if asked to by House Republicans.

Representative Patrick McHenry, who is standing in as interim speaker, has been seen as a possible fallback candidate if no one else wins enough votes. But McHenry told reporters on Thursday that he has not spoken to colleagues about running, adding that there are two candidates.

Until a new speaker is chosen, the House cannot take action. That fact has brought new pressure to bear on Republicans after Israel declared war on Sunday following an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas that has prompted calls for more U.S. military aid. Some Republicans are hoping to have a new speaker in place as early as Thursday.

But not all House Republicans agree that the chamber should move quickly to replace McCarthy.

"The body is still warm," said Representative Max Miller. "We need an extra week to see who the candidates are, who are going to run to be leaders in our conference."

(Reporting by David Morgan, additional reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone, Lincoln Feast and Grant McCool)

((david.morgan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6286; twitter.com/dmorganreuters; Reuters Messaging: david.morgan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.