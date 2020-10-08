Commodities
AAL

Two U.S. Republican senators push back against more airline aid

Contributors
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Two U.S. Republican senators pushed back against proposals to provide cash grants for airlines, saying there are still unused federal loans for the sector and that no other Fortune 500 companies have received taxpayer-funded grants.

By Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Republican senators pushed back against proposals to provide cash grants for airlines, saying there are still unused federal loans for the sector and that no other Fortune 500 companies have received taxpayer-funded grants.

U.S. airlines received a $50 billion bailout in March, half in payroll support that was primarily composed of cash grants and half in federal loans. They have been asking for another $25 billion in payroll aid to protect jobs for another six months.

“No one wants to see layoffs, but we have a responsibility to ensure that taxpayer resources are used in an appropriate and equitable manner," Senators Pat Toomey and Mike Lee said in a joint statement.

Their comments come as lawmakers contemplated standalone legislation to help the struggling airline sector after the Trump administration walked away from talks over a larger COVID-19 stimulus package.

However, on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Congress have restarted over further COVID-19 economic relief and that there was a good chance a deal could be reached.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was scheduled to have another conversation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday, aide Drew Hammill said. She is also due to hold her weekly news conference at 10:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), when more details could emerge.

Airlines shares were sharply higher on Thursday, extending gains a day earlier on hopes for more aid.

American Airlines AAL.O and United Airlines UAL.O began the furlough of 32,000 workers last week, and tens of thousands more at those airlines and others have agreed to voluntary leaves or reduced hours.

American and United have each secured some $5 billion in Treasury loans, though data released earlier this week showed that only 60% of the $25 billion fund, which carries restrictions on executive compensation and share buybacks, had been tapped.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and David Shepardson in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul and Bill Berkrot)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL UAL LUV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular