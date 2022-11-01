US Markets
RIO

Two Turquoise Hill investors to withhold votes on Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln bid

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Rio Tinto on Wednesday said two key investors in Turquoise Hill Resources agreed to withhold their votes at a meeting to decide on the global miner's $3.3 billion offer for the Canadian firm.

Adds details on agreement, background

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Wednesday said two key investors in Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO agreed to withhold their votes at a meeting to decide on the global miner's $3.3 billion offer for the Canadian firm.

Pentwater, Turquoise's second-largest shareholder, and SailingStone Capital Partners will also exercise their dissent rights, and Rio will increase the dissent condition under its proposal to 17.5% of issued Turquoise Hill shares from 12.5%.

Dissent rights allow shareholders to sell their stake at fair value if a company takes a decision that they do not agree with.

The parties agreed that dissent proceedings and some other claims would be conducted by arbitration, and the investors would be paid C$34.40 per share after deal close and the remaining consideration after the arbitration ends, Rio said.

Pentwater and SailingStone have been the most vocal in opposing Rio's C$43-per-share offer for the 49% of Turquoise Hill it does not already own as "too low". Rio reaffirmed on Wednesday that its offer was "best and final".

Turquoise Hill earlier on Wednesday delayed a special shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed deal by a week to Nov. 8 at Rio Tinto's request.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO TRQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular