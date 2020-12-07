Two Trends Enriching Internet Business and E-Commerce in Emerging Markets

By Brian Comiskey, Manager, Industry Intelligence, Consumer Technology Association

Today, the confluence of rising smartphone penetration rates, improving internet infrastructure and large youthful populations is powering the growth of emerging markets. Industry analysts have effectively identified how these elements are paving the way for the success of internet and e-commerce companies in these markets.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) monitors these trends for the Nasdaq CTA Emerging Markets Internet & E-Commerce Index (QNETEM) to identify ascending companies in these nations. This work strives to further understand the processes fostering the accelerating rise of these companies beyond just the growth of emerging markets.

Notably, the dramatic enrichment of their internet business ecosystem and its impact on the future of these countries is especially compelling. Specifically, two trends lie at the heart of this deepening digital landscape in developing economies: the role of e-commerce companies as incubators for technology adoption and the COVID-19 pandemic as an accelerator for internet business evolution.

E-Commerce as the Innovation Incubator

The promise of emerging markets often traces back to the meteoric rise of Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com. Although e-commerce operations remain a significant component of their businesses, as seen by Alibaba’s record Singles’ Day sales this year, the greater impact is how the rise of e-commerce has paved the way for other innovative internet-based technologies in these companies’ regions.

In fact, an earlier epidemic laid the groundwork for these e-commerce giants to pivot to a more diversified internet business model. The 2003 SARS crisis arguably served as the catalyst for the initial Chinese e-commerce boom. JD.com expanded its offerings beyond electronics, and Alibaba dove into consumer-facing e-commerce for the first time with the launch of Taobao.

Flash forward to 2020, Alibaba and JD.com (part of the even larger tech titan Tencent) now exist as super apps offering a variety of services such as internet search, online entertainment and digital payments from a single interface monopolizing a user’s time. This “super app” growth model continues to play out in China and across other emerging markets around.

A newer Chinese e-commerce company, Pinduoduo, is in the early stages of this model. By staking its future on addressing the rural e-commerce gap in China with the launch of a five-year, $7.1 billion campaign to reach these underserved consumers, the company is diversifying its business model. As a result, the company has now augmented its offerings beyond traditional e-commerce to AI-driven and demand-based delivery solutions, as well as a livestreaming service.

Latin America offers another example of e-commerce incubating the advancement of a greater internet businesses environment. During its initial launch, the Argentinian e-commerce platform MercadoLibre faced the regional challenge of an underbanked population and its ability to purchase goods digitally. Subsequently, the company developed a digital wallet and payment system within its service, which now drives one-third of the MercadoLibre site’s purchase across a number of countries.

Latin America now hosts a thriving online payments industry, including Pagseguro, another e-commerce offshoot, and Warren Buffet-backed StoneCo. As a result, the Latin American payments market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17% through 2024.

COVID-19 as the Innovation Accelerator

The pandemic has increased e-commerce engagement considerably. CTA’s COVID-19 Impact: Retail Innovations study reports 60% of consumers have increased their amount of online shopping since the pandemic began. And the pandemic has also spurred upticks in more nascent industries such as telehealth and remote learning.

Chinese health software company Ping An Healthcare and Technology had been operating a telehealth option since 2014. But the coronavirus outbreak drove the company to fully embrace this offering in its operations. Launching online COVID-19 consultations in January, Ping An Healthcare and Technology registered more than a billion visits in its first three weeks and saw a 56% increase in telehealth sales.

Brazil’s budding remote education sector has successfully adapted to the headwinds of the pandemic. Since the outset of COVID-19, 49.4% of Brazilian schools hired one or more educational technology firms –Brazilian online education firm Arco Platform is among the companies that has enjoyed revenue growth. Medical education platform Afya Limited shifted its focus to primarily online courses in order to support healthcare professionals amid COVID-19.

Both telehealth and remote learning are expected to see sustained growth in the post-COVID-19 era. The World Bank estimates a 19.3% annual growth rate for telehealth, and Research and Markets projects the global online education market to reach a value of $350 billion.

Finding the Next Frontiers

Naturally, the focus must now shift toward identifying the next countries that will join the stable of emerging markets with a surging and diversifying digital ecosystem.

In southeast Asia, Malaysia has a 83% smartphone penetration rate, the second-highest in the region after Singapore, which can support rapid internet business growth. The Malaysian e-commerce dynamic already has multiple popular online shopping platforms such as Mudah.my, Shoppee and Lazada. All are backed by funding from e-commerce giants in neighboring countries, competing for market share in this attractive next major internet-business frontier.

We see a similar dynamic at a later stage in Nigeria. Since e-commerce giant Jumia’s initial public offering (IPO) filing last year, Nigeria has seen growth in both investor interest and startup presence, with more than 400 startups valued at more than $2 billion. The nation’s largest city, Lagos, has emerged as an African fintech hub, producing another homegrown unicorn in online payments firm, Interswitch.

The potential of emerging markets rests not only in their investment potential, but the promise of groundbreaking technological innovation that can reverberate globally. Ultimately, the QNETEM index offers a platform to showcase the companies behind these advancements to a greater audience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.