Two Themes for Investing in the Risk Rotation

On Friday, after some truly game-changing jobs numbers, I wrote in these pages about a rotation taking place, away from the big tech names that had led the recovery early on and into the harder-hit but still riskier stocks. Industrials have been rising, as have airline stocks and even cruise lines. Within those outperformers, though, there are some substantial differences, both in terms of performance over the week or two since that rotation began and the medium to long-term prospects of the businesses.

So, if investors want to join the risk-on trade, where should they be looking?

As is so often the case, much depends on each individual’s investing style and therefore their time horizon.

If you are a “buy and hold” type, who typically holds things for years, your immediate targets will differ from somebody who is more of a swing trader, looking to hold stocks for weeks, or in a fast moving market, maybe days. There are, however, a couple of investing themes that should be considered in either case.

Protected Upside: This rotation is about moving into stocks that have been held back by a risk of long-term damage from the pandemic. Industries like air travel, casinos and hotels will, even if the downward path in coronavirus cases continues, and even after a treatment and vaccine are found, face some fundamental changes to their business.

The assumption behind this move is that they will find ways to incorporate those changes and still make good money. That is reasonable given the overall resiliency and adaptability that corporations have shown in the past, but the past also indicates that not every company will get it right first time. There will be casualties and laggards, even if the recovery continues apace.

For that reason, companies that still have the upside mentioned, but have revenue from other areas to lessen the overall risk from either another downturn or a strategic mistake would be preferred.

Disney (DIS), for example, still has plenty of upside from its theme park division, but also had areas of business, such as Disney+ and its other streaming services, that will have had a potentially long-lasting boost from the shutdown.

Laggards in Hard-Hit Industries: In some ways, moving into stocks that have been slower to recover than their peers in their sectors and industries is a complete reversal of tactics from the favored in the early part of the recovery. At that time, quality was king and, indeed, stable companies with strong balance sheets have led the way as the major indices have recovered.

Now, though, there is a scramble among those that have sat on the sidelines to catch up, making risk less relevant than relative upside.

The perfect example of this would be something like Transocean (RIG).

Their focus on the relatively expensive offshore drilling industry led to them being crushed, even relative to other hard-hit energy stocks. As oil has recovered and the re-opening of the world’s economies has continued, however, RIG has more than doubled in a week.

These two themes may, at first glance seem incompatible, but there are stocks that fit both. Stocks like Boeing (BA), that was hit really hard as the collapse in commercial orders followed closely on their problems with the 737-Max. That puts them in the relative laggard category, but their aerospace division will benefit from the resurgence in interest in space exploration, and defense contracting is a reliable moneymaker, so they also offer protected upside.

In general, investors with a longer time horizon should favor the protected risk strategy, while those with more of a trading mindset should consider the laggards. Wherever possible, though, both of these themes should factor into decisions about what to buy as the stock market tries to catch up with itself and risk comes back into vogue.

