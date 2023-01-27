Two Teams of Advisors Join LPL’s Linsco

LPL recently announced that two teams of advisors, who serve a combined $275 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial. Chris Corcoran CRPC® joins LPL from Merrill Lynch and will be the first tenant in a new Linsco office in Houston, Texas. Matt Jackson and Adam Callender CRPC® join LPL from Truist and will work remotely from Northeast Florida. Corcoran has nearly 25 years of industry experience and works mainly with oil and gas engineers and other self-made clients. Jackson and Callender have a combined 22 years of service, having worked together since 2006. They shifted from the mortgage industry to wealth management in 2010. They specialize in retirement planning, investment solutions, and appropriate risk management strategies. They will also be joined at LPL by Registered Client Service Associate Tiffany Nessmith. Both teams went with Linsco by LPL to enhance the client service experience and have the freedom and flexibility to focus on what’s best for their clients. Linsco serves advisors that are seeking independence, including owning their client relationships and having the flexibility to run their practice, the way they want.

Finsum:Two advisor teams managing a combined $275 million joined Linsco by LPL so they have the freedom and flexibility to focus on what’s best for their clients.

