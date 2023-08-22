Two tankers collide in Suez Canal - MarineTraffic citing eyewitnesses

CAIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - LNG Tanker BW Lesmes and Oil Products Tanker BURRI collided in Egypt's Suez Canal, ship tracking company MarineTraffic reported early on Wednesday citing eyewitnesses.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Suez Canal Authority.

(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

