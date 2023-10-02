Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli air attack on army sites in Deir al Zor

Adds details on attack, background; no comment from Israeli army

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Two soldiers were injured following an Israeli air attack on Syrian armed forces posts in the vicinity of Syria's eastern Deir al Zor province on Monday, Syrian state media said early on Tuesday, citing a military source.

"At about 23:50 p.m. on Oct. 2, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack on some of our armed forces’ sites in the vicinity of Deir al Zor, and the aggression led to the injury of two soldiers and some material losses," the source said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died and millions have been made homeless since protests against Assad in 2011 developed into a civil war that drew in foreign powers and left Syria carved into zones of control.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Lincoln Feast.)

