Two suspects in Moscow concert hall attack appeal pre-trial detention, RIA says

Credit: REUTERS/Russian Emergencies Ministry

March 28, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Aminchon Islomov and his father Isroil Islomov, two of eight suspects detained over suspected involvement in the Moscow concert hall attack last week, have appealed their pre-trial detention, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Thursday.

The Islomov family - brothers Amirchon and Dilovar and their father Isroil, a native of Tajikistan, is suspected of aiding the four Tajik nationals accused of attacking the Crocus City Hall venue, killing at least 143 people.

Reuters
