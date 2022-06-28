US Markets

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Contributor
Costas Pitas Reuters
Published

Two suspects are dead and several emergency response members have been hospitalized after an incident at a bank in Saanich in Canada that has also prompted the evacuation of nearby homes over a possible explosive device, police said on Tuesday.

"This remains an ongoing police incident with a heavy police presence in the area," Saanich police in British Columbia said in a statement.

"Homes and businesses in close proximity to the scene of the incident have been evacuated due to the presence of a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated to the suspects."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech)

Most Popular