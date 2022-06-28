Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

June 28 (Reuters) - Two suspects are dead and several emergency response members have been hospitalized after an incident at a bank in Saanich in Canada that has also prompted the evacuation of nearby homes over a possible explosive device, police said on Tuesday.

"This remains an ongoing police incident with a heavy police presence in the area," Saanich police in British Columbia said in a statement.

"Homes and businesses in close proximity to the scene of the incident have been evacuated due to the presence of a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated to the suspects."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech)

