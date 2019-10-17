Two Stocks to Ride Out a Recession
(New York)
Whether we like it or not, a recession is likely headed our way. Industrial numbers are waning, and even consumer data is getting weaker. So assuming we have a recession, where is the best place to hide? A couple suggestions today. How about materials stocks, whicg have been on a tear this year, up 50% or more. Check out Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta Materials, which specialize in gravel, sand, and crushed stone. Materials stocks, like garbage-disposal companies, are quite recession resistant.
FINSUM: These stocks are pricey right now, but the demand for them seems likely to stay high if the economy keeps trending downward.
