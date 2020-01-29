Two Stocks to Buy in a Terrible Month for Oil

In a brutal January for oil and gas stocks, a Goldman Sachs analyst favors Texas producers Parsley Energy and Concho Resources.

It has been a brutal January for oil and gas stocks, as dynamics in the energy markets and the coronavirus have combined to push oil into a bear market and natural gas to multiyear lows.

Stocks in the industry have not been spared. Exxon Mobil (XOM) just went on a nine-day losing streak that erased $20 billion in market value, and others have been hit even harder. That has opened some opportunities for choosy stock pickers, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Singer wrote in a Wednesday note.

After crude prices rose on Tuesday, the selloff resumed on Wednesday. Brent crude futures fell 2.4%, to $58.60. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.7%, to $53.11. Both are down more than 10% for the year, and more than 20% since hitting highs in April. They are poised to suffer their worst January drop since 1991.

But Singer sees the drop as a buying opportunity for some well-positioned stocks. “Post the pullback, stocks now appear to be pricing in about $52 per barrel of WTI oil on a sustained basis on our estimates (based on an 11% average cost of capital),” he wrote.

Although demand worries could continue beyond this month, Singer said that “we continue to believe a return to trend demand would lead to more equity-favorable oil supply-demand balance in 2021 that warrants OPEC production increases.”

With that in mind, Singer found two stocks he thinks have fallen too far and now offer good value. He likes Texas producers Parsley Energy (PE) “based on favorable execution and free cash flow despite lower resource life” and Concho Resources (CXO), “where we expect an improvement in execution in 2020.” Both stocks have fallen 9.3% this year. Of the two, Parsley is cheaper, with a forward price to earnings ratio of 10.5, versus 18.7 times for Concho.

Both have been recommended by other analysts who have been bullish about stocks that have improving free cash flow.

Singer’s top picks are still EOG Resources (EOG) and Pioneer Resources (PXD), two producers with strong stakes in the Permian Basin that are on Goldman’s conviction list of its top recommendations.

