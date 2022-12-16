Two Stocks Following Megatrends Into 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hello, Reader.

It’s hard to believe we’re so close to ushering in a New Year. This one has certainly been full of ups and downs, particularly for the market.

A lot has changed among the stocks I originally picked in the report published at the beginning of this quarter, The Top 5 Stocks for 2023.

For example, if you were able to buy shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) this year, then you received an early holiday gift this week. Shares are up a whopping 120% on the heels of the company being acquired by Advent International, a private equity firm.

But there are still plenty of chances to capitalize on the megatrends I’ve been following throughout the year. Catching just one of these trends at the right time can help anyone accumulate enough capital to finance their dreams and to provide themselves with an enviable retirement…

Stock to Watch No. 1: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

This French multinational energy firm integrates “Old Energy” and “New Energy” to cover every major facet of the industry – from oil and gas to renewables like solar, wind, and green hydrogen.

This flexibility and its diverse revenue streams make TTE a standout among energy companies; its portfolio stands to make it a star in the entire energy sector.

It has made sizable investments in solar power, including its 2011 purchase of SunPower Corp. (SPWR), a leading American manufacturer of solar panels and related products. The stock tanked almost immediately – however, TTE’s long-term commitment paid off, and that sector of the company now produces about 18% of its revenue.

Earlier this year, TTE announced a commitment with the India-based Adani Group to invest $50 billion in green hydrogen and other renewable energy sources, like wind power. Widespread EV charging stations are in the works across Europe. And that’s just a taste of what’s on the green energy horizon.

But don’t think the company has left traditional energy sources in the dust.

On Friday, Reuters announced that TTE, Petrobras-Petroleo Brasiliero SA (PBR), QatarEnergy (owned by the Qatar government), and Petronas (owned by the Malaysian government) won the rights to the offshore pre-salt Agua Marinha block in the Campos Basin. TTE will hold 30% of those rights, which bodes well for the company’s long-term growth potential in conventional energy.

Stock to Watch No. 2: Paramount Global (PARA)

The second stock I’m highlighting today has nearly 50 million global fans – and then some.

PARA is “flying high” on the spoils of its sixth number-one film in 2022 – Top Gun: Maverick – and the addition of nearly five million subscribers in the third quarter. Investments in content, marketing, and international expansion caused prices to sag in November when PARA reported.

However, 2023 should see those investments pay off as PARA launches Paramount+ in France, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. PARA also kicked off a partnership with Walmart+ in September, and that partnership, along with existing ones with T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and Europe’s Sky platform, continues to generate revenue in the form of ad dollars and subscribers.

Paramount, one of Hollywood’s most famous film studios, is the owner of many other famous media brands, like CBS, Nickelodeon, and Showtime. Collectively, these media brands create a formidable competitive moat that surrounds what is fast becoming an impressive citadel of streaming services.

I believe Paramount is in the early stages of what could become a powerful growth phase. Even if that growth materializes more slowly than I anticipate, the stock offers ample downside protection at its current quote.

