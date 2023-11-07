News & Insights

Two Singapore Airlines group planes with Pratt engines grounded, executive says

Credit: REUTERS/Caroline Chia

November 07, 2023 — 09:39 pm EST

Written by Chen Lin for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Two airplanes of the Singapore Airlines group's low-cost subsidiary, Scoot, have been grounded due to issues with Pratt & Whitney engines, according to an executive.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong was speaking as SIA group announced its second quarter results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore)

