Two Singapore Airlines group planes with Pratt engines grounded, executive says

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Two airplanes of the Singapore Airlines group's low-cost subsidiary, Scoot, have been grounded due to issues with Pratt & Whitney engines, according to an executive.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong was speaking as SIA group announced its second quarter results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore)

