Two senior managers at Russia's Nornickel leave

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM said on Friday two senior vice presidents, including Sergey Batekhin, who was in charge of sales, had left the company.

Batekhin has joined holding company Interrros, which manages the assets of Vladimir Potanin, Nornickel's largest shareholder, and will focus on digital projects at the holding.

Another senior vice president, Larisa Zelkova, has left Nornickel to focus on charity projects, the miner said in a statement.

