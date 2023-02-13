Two Seas Capital Increases Position in Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)

Fintel reports that Two Seas Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.01MM shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (OMEX). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.20MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 67.37% and an increase in total ownership of 1.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.19% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Odyssey Marine Exploration is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 149.19% from its latest reported closing price of $3.07.

The projected annual EPS is -$1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Odyssey Marine Exploration. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMEX is 0.29%, a decrease of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.27% to 7,145K shares. The put/call ratio of OMEX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FourWorld Capital Management holds 1,875K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Whitefort Capital Management holds 549K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonegate Investment Group holds 461K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMEX by 17.77% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 426K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 37.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMEX by 49.47% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 394K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is engaged in deep-ocean exploration using innovative methods and state-of-the-art technology to provide access to critical resources worldwide. Its core focus is the discovery, development and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. Odyssey also provides marine services for private clients and governments.

