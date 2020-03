Two rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone: military

BAGHDAD, March 26 (Reuters) - Two rockets late on Wednesday struck Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but there were no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

"Two Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad operation command. Details to follow," the military statement said.

The Green Zone has been repeatedly hit by rockets which usually cause only minor damage. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Jason Neely)

