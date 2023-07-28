Two Roads Shared Trust - LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Two Roads Shared Trust - LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.43%, the lowest has been 2.19%, and the highest has been 2.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=93).

The current dividend yield is 8.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Two Roads Shared Trust - LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYLD is 0.42%, a decrease of 9.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.76% to 4,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redwood Investment Management holds 823K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 69.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYLD by 169.90% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 755K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYLD by 5.91% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 696K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 30.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYLD by 34.21% over the last quarter.

Financial Designs holds 561K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYLD by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Perennial Investment Advisors holds 187K shares.

