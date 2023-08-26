Two Roads Shared Trust - LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Two Roads Shared Trust - LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF said on August 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.75 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 2.19%, and the highest has been 2.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=97).

The current dividend yield is 5.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Two Roads Shared Trust - LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYLD is 0.44%, an increase of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 4,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redwood Investment Management holds 813K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYLD by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 746K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYLD by 9.40% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 682K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYLD by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Financial Designs holds 561K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYLD by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Perennial Investment Advisors holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYLD by 7.22% over the last quarter.

