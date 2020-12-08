US Markets

Two protesters killed in renewed unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

Contributor
Baghdad newsroom Reuters
Published

Two protesters were shot dead on Tuesday in renewed demonstrations against Kurdish political parties in the northern, Kurdish-run region of Iraq, two local officials said.

BAGHDAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Two protesters were shot dead on Tuesday in renewed demonstrations against Kurdish political parties in the northern, Kurdish-run region of Iraq, two local officials said.

The officials, including a health source, said one protester had been shot dead by guards of the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the town of Takya, west of the city of Sulaimaniya.

Another protester died after being shot in the neck when Kurdish security forces opened fire to disperse protesters in the town of Sied Sadiq, east of Sulaimaniya, said a health source and a local official who asked not to be identified.

Five people have now been killed and scores wounded in protests in the past 24 hours. Hospital sources and local officials said the death toll in demonstrations on Monday had risen to three.

Protests over unpaid salaries spread on Tuesday to at least six towns near Sulaimaniya, with angry crowds setting ablaze political parties' headquarters and local government buildings.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Sulaimaniya for several days, demanding their salaries be paid and criticising the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which controls the Sulaimaniya area.

The semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq has been hit by a nationwide economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Iraq’s oil revenues have sunk.

(Reporting by Baghdad newsroom; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((ahmed.rasheed@thomsonreuters.com; +964-7901-947-131; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.rasheed.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular