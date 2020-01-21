Two protesters killed as Iraqi police struggle to stem unrest

Two protesters died in Iraq on Tuesday as police fought running street battles with anti-government demonstrators, firing tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse stone-throwing youths demanding reform of what they see as a corrupt political system.
