Two policemen killed in roadside blast in Mogadishu - witnesses

MOGADISHU, July 8 (Reuters) - Two policemen were killed and two civilians were injured in a roadside blast in Mogadishu on Wednesday, witnesses said.

Police cordoned off the area but a vehicle damaged by an explosion could be seen, witnesses said.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the blast in the Hodan district.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Alison Williams)

