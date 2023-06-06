Two people killed in Virginia high school graduation shooting

Adds two dead in headline and first paragraph and more information in last paragraph

June 6 (Reuters) - Two people were shot dead and several wounded by gunfire that erupted in a park in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday as high school graduates and their families emerged from a theater where commencement exercises had just concluded, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting, which erupted shortly after 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, where local high school graduation ceremonies were being held, interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards and other officials told reporters.

The deceased were men aged 18 and 36, and one of the suspects was a 19-year-old man, Edwards said.

