Two people killed in fire at Poland's PKN Orlen Plock refinery

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Two people were killed in fire at PKN Orlen PKN.WA refinery in Plock, Poland, the company's press centre said in a statement issued on Twitter on Tuesday.

Orlen said the fire broke out during the restart of a gudron desulphurization unit following planned maintenance, adding that refinery work was not affected by the incident.

"Despite the rescue operation efforts, two workers could not be saved" the statement reads. "All other people on the scene are safe, were not injured".

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras, Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

