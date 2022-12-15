US Markets

Two people injured in shooting at Pennsylvania medical facility - ABC affiliate

December 15, 2022 — 11:13 am EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Two people were shot on Thursday morning at a medical facility in Berks County, Pennsylvania, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing local police.

Police said the two people were being treated, but their conditions were not known, the report added. The shooter was accounted for and there was no threat to the community at this time, according to the police statement cited in the report.

The shooting took plance about 8:30 a.m. local time in Wyomissing, a city of about 11,000 situated about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia's City Center.

The Wyomissing Borough Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

