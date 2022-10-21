Two people dead, one child missing after boats collide off Dutch coast -ANP

Contributors
Charlotte van Campenhout Reuters
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published

Two people died when two boats collided in the Dutch Wadden Sea on Friday, while one child was still missing, Dutch news agency ANP reported citing local authorities.

AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Two people died when two boats collided in the Dutch Wadden Sea on Friday, while one child was still missing, Dutch news agency ANP reported citing local authorities.

A ferry boat and a smaller water taxi collided early on Friday morning, causing all seven people on board of the smaller boat to fall in the water. Two died and four of the people were rescued shortly after the collision.

Authorities gave no details on what caused the incident.

(Reporting by Charlotte van Campenhout and Bart Meijer; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters